Lisa has been using movement and bodywork to help people move and feel better for decades. Her clients include athletes and couch potatoes, children and adolescents, young and old, people with orthopedic or neurological issues, and anyone else who wants to improve their ability to sense and move themselves with grace, efficiency and pleasure.



To accomplish this, Lisa offers and sometimes interweaves two primary forms of hands-on work -- Rolfing® (a.k.a. Structural Integration) and one-on-one Feldenkrais® sessions (a.k.a. Functional Integration). Sessions can be either primarily one or the other, or a combination of both. Lisa also teach group classes in Feldenkrais Awareness Though Movement® and occasional workshops in functional anatomy and kinesiology for yoga teachers and massage therapists.



"Movement is the index of life, its outstanding expression." -- Ida Rolf







